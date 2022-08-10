 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, down 46.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 46.28% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2022 down 119.29% from Rs. 49.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022 up 22.19% from Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2021.

HCL Info shares closed at 17.30 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.56% over the last 12 months.

HCL Infosystems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.66 2.98 3.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.66 2.98 3.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.02 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.44 1.40 4.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -1.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.27 1.36 1.87
Depreciation 0.14 0.18 0.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.35 22.07 13.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.54 -22.05 -15.73
Other Income 3.58 9.78 7.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.96 -12.27 -7.97
Interest 1.20 2.14 5.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.16 -14.41 -13.28
Exceptional Items -2.47 -6.98 63.20
P/L Before Tax -9.63 -21.39 49.92
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.63 -21.39 49.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.63 -21.39 49.92
Equity Share Capital 65.84 65.84 65.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.65 1.52
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.65 1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.65 1.52
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.65 1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
