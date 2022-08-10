HCL Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, down 46.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 46.28% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2022 down 119.29% from Rs. 49.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022 up 22.19% from Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2021.

HCL Info shares closed at 17.30 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.56% over the last 12 months.