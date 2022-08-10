HCL Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, down 46.28% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 46.28% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2022 down 119.29% from Rs. 49.92 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022 up 22.19% from Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2021.
HCL Info shares closed at 17.30 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.56% over the last 12 months.
|HCL Infosystems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.66
|2.98
|3.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.66
|2.98
|3.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.02
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.44
|1.40
|4.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-1.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.27
|1.36
|1.87
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.18
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.35
|22.07
|13.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.54
|-22.05
|-15.73
|Other Income
|3.58
|9.78
|7.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.96
|-12.27
|-7.97
|Interest
|1.20
|2.14
|5.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.16
|-14.41
|-13.28
|Exceptional Items
|-2.47
|-6.98
|63.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.63
|-21.39
|49.92
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.63
|-21.39
|49.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.63
|-21.39
|49.92
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.65
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.65
|1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.65
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.65
|1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited