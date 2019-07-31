HCL Info Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 530.86 crore, down 45.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.86 crore in June 2019 down 45.14% from Rs. 967.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.93 crore in June 2019 up 1.88% from Rs. 35.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2019 down 116.97% from Rs. 8.84 crore in June 2018.

HCL Info shares closed at 10.45 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.75% returns over the last 6 months and -70.81% over the last 12 months.