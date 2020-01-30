HCL Info Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 388.80 crore, down 56.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

Net Sales at Rs 388.80 crore in December 2019 down 56.53% from Rs. 894.49 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 140.95 crore in December 2019 down 385.37% from Rs. 29.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in December 2019 down 218.53% from Rs. 11.33 crore in December 2018.

HCL Info shares closed at 7.30 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.41% returns over the last 6 months and -63.68% over the last 12 months.