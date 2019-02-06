HCL Info Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 894.49 crore, down 15.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 894.49 crore in December 2018 down 15.51% from Rs. 1,058.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.04 crore in December 2018 up 6.77% from Rs. 31.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.33 crore in December 2018 down 39.96% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2017.

HCL Info shares closed at 17.35 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.20% returns over the last 6 months and -68.28% over the last 12 months.