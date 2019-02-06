HCL Info Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 894.49 crore, down 15.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 894.49 crore in December 2018 down 15.51% from Rs. 1,058.70 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.04 crore in December 2018 up 6.77% from Rs. 31.15 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.33 crore in December 2018 down 39.96% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2017.
HCL Info shares closed at 17.35 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.20% returns over the last 6 months and -68.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|HCL Infosystems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|894.49
|903.16
|1,058.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|894.49
|903.16
|1,058.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,093.40
|839.92
|1,133.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-234.94
|30.41
|-118.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.87
|18.06
|14.88
|Depreciation
|2.08
|2.21
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.10
|23.18
|21.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.02
|-10.62
|5.92
|Other Income
|13.27
|13.97
|11.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.25
|3.35
|17.77
|Interest
|25.20
|24.57
|30.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.95
|-21.22
|-12.70
|Exceptional Items
|-13.09
|-14.14
|-18.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.04
|-35.36
|-31.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.04
|-35.36
|-31.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.04
|-35.36
|-31.15
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-1.07
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-1.07
|-1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-1.07
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-1.07
|-1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited