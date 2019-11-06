HCL Info Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 581.77 crore, down 46.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 581.77 crore in September 2019 down 46.34% from Rs. 1,084.26 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.92 crore in September 2019 down 20.97% from Rs. 33.00 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.66 crore in September 2019 down 924% from Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2018.
HCL Info shares closed at 8.10 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.41% returns over the last 6 months and -69.02% over the last 12 months.
|HCL Infosystems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|581.77
|680.87
|1,084.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|581.77
|680.87
|1,084.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|516.50
|516.16
|914.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.92
|10.55
|1.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.38
|68.00
|75.56
|Depreciation
|2.45
|6.63
|5.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|78.63
|116.41
|113.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.11
|-36.88
|-26.31
|Other Income
|24.00
|17.77
|23.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.11
|-19.11
|-2.75
|Interest
|25.50
|26.83
|30.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-50.61
|-45.94
|-32.93
|Exceptional Items
|9.41
|6.24
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.20
|-39.70
|-32.93
|Tax
|--
|0.27
|0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.20
|-39.97
|-33.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|1.28
|--
|0.49
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.92
|-39.97
|-33.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-39.92
|-39.97
|-33.00
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|-1.21
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|-1.21
|-1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|-1.21
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|-1.21
|-1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
