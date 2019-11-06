HCL Info Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 581.77 crore, down 46.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 581.77 crore in September 2019 down 46.34% from Rs. 1,084.26 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.92 crore in September 2019 down 20.97% from Rs. 33.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.66 crore in September 2019 down 924% from Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2018.

HCL Info shares closed at 8.10 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.41% returns over the last 6 months and -69.02% over the last 12 months.