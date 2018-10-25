App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 01:02 PM IST

HCL Info Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,084.26 crore, Up 23.13% Q-o-Q.

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,084.26 crore in September 2018 Up 23.13% from Rs. 880.61 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.00 crore in September 2018 Up 92.76% from Rs. 455.57 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2018 Up 120.37% from Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2017.
HCL Info shares closed at 24.65 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -54.81% returns over the last 6 months and -48.47% over the last 12 months.
HCL Infosystems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,084.26 1,136.62 880.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,084.26 1,136.62 880.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.04 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 914.47 885.38 635.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.60 82.64 -45.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.56 80.73 114.34
Depreciation 5.50 5.33 6.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.44 114.65 220.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.31 -32.15 -50.00
Other Income 23.56 25.81 30.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.75 -6.34 -19.81
Interest 30.18 33.12 41.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.93 -39.46 -61.74
Exceptional Items -- -- -390.00
P/L Before Tax -32.93 -39.46 -451.74
Tax 0.56 0.82 1.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -33.49 -40.28 -452.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.49 11.69 -2.71
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -33.00 -28.59 -455.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -33.00 -28.59 -455.57
Equity Share Capital 65.84 65.84 44.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 -0.87 -20.43
Diluted EPS -1.00 -0.87 -20.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 -0.87 -20.43
Diluted EPS -1.00 -0.87 -20.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 01:00 pm

tags #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #HCL Info #HCL Infosystems #Results

