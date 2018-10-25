HCL Info Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,084.26 crore, Up 23.13% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,084.26 1,136.62 880.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,084.26 1,136.62 880.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.04 -- Purchase of Traded Goods 914.47 885.38 635.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.60 82.64 -45.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 75.56 80.73 114.34 Depreciation 5.50 5.33 6.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 113.44 114.65 220.67 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.31 -32.15 -50.00 Other Income 23.56 25.81 30.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.75 -6.34 -19.81 Interest 30.18 33.12 41.93 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.93 -39.46 -61.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -390.00 P/L Before Tax -32.93 -39.46 -451.74 Tax 0.56 0.82 1.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -33.49 -40.28 -452.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 0.49 11.69 -2.71 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -33.00 -28.59 -455.57 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -33.00 -28.59 -455.57 Equity Share Capital 65.84 65.84 44.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.00 -0.87 -20.43 Diluted EPS -1.00 -0.87 -20.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.00 -0.87 -20.43 Diluted EPS -1.00 -0.87 -20.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited