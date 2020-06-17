HCL Info Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 227.71 crore, down 77.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.71 crore in March 2020 down 77.47% from Rs. 1,010.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.94 crore in March 2020 down 61.59% from Rs. 43.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 45.66 crore in March 2020 down 589.73% from Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2019.

HCL Info shares closed at 7.45 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and -45.62% over the last 12 months.