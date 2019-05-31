HCL Info Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.50 crore, down 5.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,010.50 crore in March 2019 down 5.3% from Rs. 1,067.03 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.90 crore in March 2019 up 81.79% from Rs. 241.02 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2019 up 41.31% from Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2018.
HCL Info shares closed at 16.40 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.47% returns over the last 6 months and -62.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|HCL Infosystems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,010.50
|1,116.76
|1,067.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,010.50
|1,116.76
|1,067.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|499.39
|1,124.45
|877.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|335.04
|-215.74
|7.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.97
|74.06
|74.76
|Depreciation
|5.45
|5.36
|5.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|144.09
|148.49
|160.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.44
|-19.86
|-58.92
|Other Income
|28.37
|22.60
|41.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.07
|2.74
|-17.05
|Interest
|27.42
|30.30
|31.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.49
|-27.56
|-48.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-31.42
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.49
|-27.56
|-80.09
|Tax
|4.41
|2.49
|7.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.90
|-30.05
|-87.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.34
|-153.15
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.90
|-29.71
|-241.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-43.90
|-29.71
|-241.02
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-0.90
|-7.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-0.90
|-7.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-0.90
|-7.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-0.90
|-7.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited