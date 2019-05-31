HCL Info Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.50 crore, down 5.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,010.50 crore in March 2019 down 5.3% from Rs. 1,067.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.90 crore in March 2019 up 81.79% from Rs. 241.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2019 up 41.31% from Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2018.

HCL Info shares closed at 16.40 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.47% returns over the last 6 months and -62.17% over the last 12 months.