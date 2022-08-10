 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL Info Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore, down 66.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore in June 2022 down 66.97% from Rs. 27.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2022 down 124.59% from Rs. 40.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.30 crore in June 2022 up 12.9% from Rs. 15.27 crore in June 2021.

HCL Info shares closed at 17.30 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.56% over the last 12 months.

HCL Infosystems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.12 13.86 27.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.12 13.86 27.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.02 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.46 1.48 4.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 1.64 -1.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.48 5.08 9.01
Depreciation 0.15 0.18 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.29 33.98 39.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.28 -28.52 -24.00
Other Income 4.83 12.02 8.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.45 -16.50 -15.82
Interest 1.40 2.32 5.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.85 -18.82 -21.45
Exceptional Items 4.87 -1.75 62.03
P/L Before Tax -9.98 -20.57 40.58
Tax -- 1.22 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.98 -21.79 40.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.98 -21.79 40.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.98 -21.79 40.58
Equity Share Capital 65.84 65.84 65.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -0.66 1.23
Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.66 1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -0.66 1.23
Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.66 1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
