HCL Info Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore, down 66.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore in June 2022 down 66.97% from Rs. 27.61 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2022 down 124.59% from Rs. 40.58 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.30 crore in June 2022 up 12.9% from Rs. 15.27 crore in June 2021.
HCL Info shares closed at 17.30 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.56% over the last 12 months.
|HCL Infosystems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.12
|13.86
|27.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.12
|13.86
|27.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.02
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.46
|1.48
|4.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|1.64
|-1.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.48
|5.08
|9.01
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.18
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.29
|33.98
|39.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.28
|-28.52
|-24.00
|Other Income
|4.83
|12.02
|8.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.45
|-16.50
|-15.82
|Interest
|1.40
|2.32
|5.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.85
|-18.82
|-21.45
|Exceptional Items
|4.87
|-1.75
|62.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.98
|-20.57
|40.58
|Tax
|--
|1.22
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.98
|-21.79
|40.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.98
|-21.79
|40.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.98
|-21.79
|40.58
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.66
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.66
|1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.66
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.66
|1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited