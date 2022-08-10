HCL Info Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore, down 66.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore in June 2022 down 66.97% from Rs. 27.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2022 down 124.59% from Rs. 40.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.30 crore in June 2022 up 12.9% from Rs. 15.27 crore in June 2021.

HCL Info shares closed at 17.30 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.56% over the last 12 months.