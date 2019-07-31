HCL Info Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 680.87 crore, down 40.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 680.87 crore in June 2019 down 40.1% from Rs. 1,136.62 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.97 crore in June 2019 down 39.8% from Rs. 28.59 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.48 crore in June 2019 down 1135.64% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2018.
HCL Info shares closed at 10.45 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.75% returns over the last 6 months and -70.81% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 06:12 pm