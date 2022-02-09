HCL Info Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.43 crore, down 82.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.43 crore in December 2021 down 82.74% from Rs. 72.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2021 up 78.61% from Rs. 34.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021 up 45.14% from Rs. 21.69 crore in December 2020.

HCL Info shares closed at 22.35 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)