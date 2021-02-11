HCL Info Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.03 crore, down 83.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.03 crore in December 2020 down 83.2% from Rs. 428.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.32 crore in December 2020 down 336.69% from Rs. 14.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.69 crore in December 2020 up 60.54% from Rs. 54.97 crore in December 2019.

HCL Info shares closed at 9.20 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)