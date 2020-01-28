HCL Info Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 428.73 crore, down 61.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.73 crore in December 2019 down 61.61% from Rs. 1,116.76 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.50 crore in December 2019 up 148.81% from Rs. 29.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 54.97 crore in December 2019 down 778.64% from Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2018.

HCL Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2018.

HCL Info shares closed at 7.86 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -26.68% returns over the last 6 months and -60.00% over the last 12 months.