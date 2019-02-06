HCL Info Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,116.76 crore, down 14.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,116.76 crore in December 2018 down 14.72% from Rs. 1,309.50 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.71 crore in December 2018 up 52.12% from Rs. 62.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2018 up 206.3% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2017.
HCL Info shares closed at 17.35 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.20% returns over the last 6 months and -68.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|HCL Infosystems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,116.76
|1,084.26
|1,309.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,116.76
|1,084.26
|1,309.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,124.45
|914.47
|1,157.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-215.74
|1.60
|-131.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.06
|75.56
|103.81
|Depreciation
|5.36
|5.50
|5.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|148.49
|113.44
|214.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.86
|-26.31
|-41.39
|Other Income
|22.60
|23.56
|27.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.74
|-2.75
|-13.60
|Interest
|30.30
|30.18
|44.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.56
|-32.93
|-57.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.56
|-32.93
|-57.82
|Tax
|2.49
|0.56
|1.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.05
|-33.49
|-59.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.34
|0.49
|-2.80
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.71
|-33.00
|-62.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-29.71
|-33.00
|-62.05
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-1.00
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-1.00
|-2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-1.00
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-1.00
|-2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited