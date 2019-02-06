HCL Info Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,116.76 crore, down 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,116.76 crore in December 2018 down 14.72% from Rs. 1,309.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.71 crore in December 2018 up 52.12% from Rs. 62.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2018 up 206.3% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2017.

HCL Info shares closed at 17.35 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.20% returns over the last 6 months and -68.28% over the last 12 months.