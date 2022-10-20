HCKK Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 284.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 284.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 163.85% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

HCKK Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

HCKK Ventures shares closed at 48.70 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.62% returns over the last 6 months and 33.98% over the last 12 months.