HCKK Ventures Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 61.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 61.43% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 95.07% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

HCKK Ventures shares closed at 36.35 on October 04, 2021 (BSE)