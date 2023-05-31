HCKK Ventures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 875.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 875.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 302.89% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 214.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

HCKK Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

HCKK Ventures shares closed at 97.10 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.75% returns over the last 6 months and 442.46% over the last 12 months.