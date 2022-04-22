HCKK Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 48.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 48.54% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 184.44% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

HCKK Ventures shares closed at 36.35 on April 21, 2022 (BSE)