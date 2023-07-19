HCKK Ventures Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 2162.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 2162.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 405.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

HCKK Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

HCKK Ventures shares closed at 104.00 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.01% returns over the last 6 months and 768.84% over the last 12 months.