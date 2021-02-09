HCKK Ventures Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 71.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 71.55% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 83.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

HCKK Ventures shares closed at 42.85 on December 18, 2020 (BSE)