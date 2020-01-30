HCKK Ventures Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 19.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCKK Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2019 down 19.26% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019 down 757.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

HCKK Ventures shares closed at 45.00 on October 04, 2019 (BSE)