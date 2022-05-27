 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HBL Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.57 crore, up 25.07% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 376.57 crore in March 2022 up 25.07% from Rs. 301.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.15 crore in March 2022 up 197.05% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.06 crore in March 2022 up 115.08% from Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2021.

HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

HBL Power shares closed at 82.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

HBL Power Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 376.57 344.04 301.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 376.57 344.04 301.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 220.00 216.32 195.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.29 0.04 0.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.57 -6.59 -3.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.24 23.47 21.31
Depreciation 8.30 8.60 9.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.05 65.97 62.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.12 36.23 16.05
Other Income 4.64 2.87 2.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.76 39.09 18.30
Interest 2.28 1.96 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.49 37.13 16.61
Exceptional Items -1.48 -0.79 -3.23
P/L Before Tax 47.00 36.34 13.37
Tax 12.85 12.03 1.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.15 24.30 11.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.15 24.30 11.50
Equity Share Capital 27.72 27.72 27.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.24 0.86 0.39
Diluted EPS 1.24 0.86 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.24 0.86 0.39
Diluted EPS 1.24 0.86 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:36 pm
