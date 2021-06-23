HBL Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 301.10 crore, up 17.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.10 crore in March 2021 up 17.05% from Rs. 257.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2021 up 39.79% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2021 down 1.22% from Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2020.

HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2020.

HBL Power shares closed at 45.55 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.54% returns over the last 6 months and 167.16% over the last 12 months.