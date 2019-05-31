HBL Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 312.66 crore, down 24.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.66 crore in March 2019 down 24.56% from Rs. 414.47 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in March 2019 up 53.84% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2019 down 22.69% from Rs. 34.11 crore in March 2018.

HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2018.

HBL Power shares closed at 26.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.56% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.