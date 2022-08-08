 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HBL Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.65 crore, up 41.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.65 crore in June 2022 up 41.61% from Rs. 222.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2022 up 11.87% from Rs. 17.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.54 crore in June 2022 up 145.52% from Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2021.

HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2021.

HBL Power shares closed at 87.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 78.80% over the last 12 months.

HBL Power Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.65 376.57 222.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.65 376.57 222.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 177.18 220.00 142.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.53 0.29 1.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.45 9.57 -6.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.64 25.24 23.29
Depreciation 8.21 8.30 8.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.60 67.05 49.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.04 46.12 3.29
Other Income 3.30 4.64 3.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.33 50.76 6.31
Interest 0.83 2.28 1.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.51 48.49 4.32
Exceptional Items -0.13 -1.48 15.10
P/L Before Tax 28.38 47.00 19.43
Tax 9.20 12.85 2.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.18 34.15 17.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.18 34.15 17.15
Equity Share Capital 27.72 27.72 27.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 1.24 0.60
Diluted EPS 0.68 1.24 0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 1.24 0.60
Diluted EPS 0.68 1.24 0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #HBL Power #HBL Power Systems #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.