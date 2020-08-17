HBL Power Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.56 crore, down 53.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.56 crore in June 2020 down 53.93% from Rs. 259.53 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2020 down 337.33% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020 down 100.78% from Rs. 20.49 crore in June 2019.
HBL Power shares closed at 16.90 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.42% returns over the last 6 months and -2.31% over the last 12 months.
|HBL Power Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.56
|257.23
|259.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.56
|257.23
|259.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.54
|142.67
|163.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|0.32
|0.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.44
|13.55
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.58
|21.88
|21.86
|Depreciation
|10.17
|9.93
|9.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.26
|57.66
|53.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.80
|11.21
|8.95
|Other Income
|2.47
|6.66
|1.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.33
|17.87
|10.53
|Interest
|4.21
|6.28
|5.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.54
|11.59
|5.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.31
|4.98
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.54
|11.28
|10.04
|Tax
|-0.31
|3.06
|4.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.23
|8.22
|6.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.23
|8.22
|6.00
|Equity Share Capital
|27.72
|27.72
|27.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.24
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.24
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.24
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.24
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:33 am