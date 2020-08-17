HBL Power Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.56 crore, down 53.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.56 crore in June 2020 down 53.93% from Rs. 259.53 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2020 down 337.33% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020 down 100.78% from Rs. 20.49 crore in June 2019.

HBL Power shares closed at 16.90 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.42% returns over the last 6 months and -2.31% over the last 12 months.