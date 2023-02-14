HBL Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 344.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 6.84% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.93 crore in December 2022 down 9.98% from Rs. 47.69 crore in December 2021.