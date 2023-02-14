 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HBL Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 344.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 6.84% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.93 crore in December 2022 down 9.98% from Rs. 47.69 crore in December 2021.

HBL Power Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 329.00 308.29 344.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 329.00 308.29 344.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.70 187.78 216.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.88 0.33 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.09 -2.97 -6.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.21 25.93 23.47
Depreciation 8.60 8.30 8.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.44 64.93 65.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.27 23.99 36.23
Other Income 5.06 4.29 2.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.33 28.27 39.09
Interest 2.02 1.01 1.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.31 27.26 37.13
Exceptional Items 0.75 1.86 -0.79
P/L Before Tax 33.05 29.13 36.34
Tax 10.41 10.24 12.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.64 18.88 24.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.64 18.88 24.30
Equity Share Capital 27.72 27.72 27.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 0.67 0.86
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.67 0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 0.67 0.86
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.67 0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited