HBL Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 344.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 6.84% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.93 crore in December 2022 down 9.98% from Rs. 47.69 crore in December 2021.

HBL Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.

HBL Power shares closed at 96.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.69% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.