    HBL Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 344.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 6.84% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.93 crore in December 2022 down 9.98% from Rs. 47.69 crore in December 2021.

    HBL Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.

    HBL Power shares closed at 96.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.69% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.

    HBL Power Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations329.00308.29344.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations329.00308.29344.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.70187.78216.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.880.330.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.09-2.97-6.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.2125.9323.47
    Depreciation8.608.308.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.4464.9365.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2723.9936.23
    Other Income5.064.292.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3328.2739.09
    Interest2.021.011.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.3127.2637.13
    Exceptional Items0.751.86-0.79
    P/L Before Tax33.0529.1336.34
    Tax10.4110.2412.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.6418.8824.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.6418.8824.30
    Equity Share Capital27.7227.7227.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.670.86
    Diluted EPS0.810.670.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.670.86
    Diluted EPS0.810.670.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

