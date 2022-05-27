HBL Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 373.94 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 373.94 crore in March 2022 up 24.74% from Rs. 299.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.44 crore in March 2022 up 229.25% from Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.04 crore in March 2022 up 117.38% from Rs. 26.70 crore in March 2021.

HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2021.

HBL Power shares closed at 82.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)