 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HBL Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.70 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 319.70 crore in June 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 230.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.03 crore in June 2022 down 3.02% from Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.29 crore in June 2022 up 109.69% from Rs. 18.26 crore in June 2021.

HBL Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

HBL Power shares closed at 87.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 78.80% over the last 12 months.

HBL Power Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 319.70 373.94 230.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 319.70 373.94 230.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 178.90 219.37 143.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.53 0.29 1.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.20 6.36 -3.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.04 26.83 24.34
Depreciation 8.28 8.42 9.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.03 67.78 49.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.72 44.88 6.22
Other Income 3.29 4.74 3.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.01 49.62 9.24
Interest 0.86 2.33 2.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.14 47.29 7.24
Exceptional Items -0.13 -1.48 15.10
P/L Before Tax 29.01 45.81 22.34
Tax 9.04 13.34 1.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.98 32.47 20.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.98 32.47 20.60
Minority Interest 0.06 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.97 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.03 33.44 20.66
Equity Share Capital 27.72 27.72 27.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 1.21 0.72
Diluted EPS 0.71 1.21 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 1.21 0.72
Diluted EPS 0.71 1.21 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #HBL Power #HBL Power Systems #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.