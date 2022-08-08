HBL Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.70 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.70 crore in June 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 230.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.03 crore in June 2022 down 3.02% from Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.29 crore in June 2022 up 109.69% from Rs. 18.26 crore in June 2021.

HBL Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

HBL Power shares closed at 87.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 78.80% over the last 12 months.