English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HBL Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.70 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 319.70 crore in June 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 230.51 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.03 crore in June 2022 down 3.02% from Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.29 crore in June 2022 up 109.69% from Rs. 18.26 crore in June 2021.

    HBL Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

    Close

    HBL Power shares closed at 87.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 78.80% over the last 12 months.

    HBL Power Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations319.70373.94230.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations319.70373.94230.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials178.90219.37143.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.530.291.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.206.36-3.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.0426.8324.34
    Depreciation8.288.429.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.0367.7849.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7244.886.22
    Other Income3.294.743.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0149.629.24
    Interest0.862.332.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.1447.297.24
    Exceptional Items-0.13-1.4815.10
    P/L Before Tax29.0145.8122.34
    Tax9.0413.341.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.9832.4720.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.9832.4720.60
    Minority Interest0.06----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.970.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.0333.4420.66
    Equity Share Capital27.7227.7227.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.711.210.72
    Diluted EPS0.711.210.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.711.210.72
    Diluted EPS0.711.210.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #HBL Power #HBL Power Systems #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.