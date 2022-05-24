Hb Stockhol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.97% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 98.06% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 down 566.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Hb Stockhol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 45.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 141.44% over the last 12 months.