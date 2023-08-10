Hb Stockhol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.38 crore, up 3201.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.38 crore in June 2023 up 3201.4% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2023 up 272.47% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.88 crore in June 2023 up 275.49% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2022.

Hb Stockhol EPS has increased to Rs. 13.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.94 in June 2022.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 61.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.80% returns over the last 6 months and 33.66% over the last 12 months.