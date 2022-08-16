 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hb Stockhol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 97.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Stockholdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 97.45% from Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022 down 147.33% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2022 down 146.88% from Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2021.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 45.60 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 1.22% over the last 12 months.

HB Stockholdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.31 0.00 12.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.31 0.00 12.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.21 0.12
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.03 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.77 0.32 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.67 -0.60 11.97
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.67 -0.60 11.97
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.67 -0.60 11.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.67 -0.60 11.97
Tax 0.00 -0.60 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.66 0.00 11.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.66 0.00 11.97
Equity Share Capital 7.14 7.14 7.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.94 0.00 16.77
Diluted EPS -7.94 -- 16.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.94 0.00 16.77
Diluted EPS -7.94 -- 16.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:07 pm
