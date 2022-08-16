Hb Stockhol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 97.45% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Stockholdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 97.45% from Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022 down 147.33% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2022 down 146.88% from Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2021.
Hb Stockhol shares closed at 45.60 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 1.22% over the last 12 months.
|HB Stockholdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.00
|12.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.00
|12.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.21
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.03
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.77
|0.32
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.67
|-0.60
|11.97
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.67
|-0.60
|11.97
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.67
|-0.60
|11.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.67
|-0.60
|11.97
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.60
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.66
|0.00
|11.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.66
|0.00
|11.97
|Equity Share Capital
|7.14
|7.14
|7.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.94
|0.00
|16.77
|Diluted EPS
|-7.94
|--
|16.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.94
|0.00
|16.77
|Diluted EPS
|-7.94
|--
|16.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited