Hb Stockhol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 97.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 97.45% from Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022 down 147.33% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2022 down 146.88% from Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2021.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 45.60 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 1.22% over the last 12 months.