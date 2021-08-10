Hb Stockhol Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore, up 196.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore in June 2021 up 196.5% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2021 up 215.7% from Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2021 up 212.76% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2020.

Hb Stockhol EPS has increased to Rs. 16.77 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.31 in June 2020.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 37.15 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 314.16% returns over the last 6 months and 575.45% over the last 12 months.