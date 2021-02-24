Hb Stockhol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.68 crore, up 985.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.68 crore in December 2020 up 985.76% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2020 up 3182.97% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2020 up 2264.52% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

Hb Stockhol EPS has increased to Rs. 10.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2019.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 13.69 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 162.76% returns over the last 6 months and 117.30% over the last 12 months.