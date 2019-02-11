Hb Stockhol Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 93.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 93.48% from Rs. 8.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 98.45% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 97.26% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2017.

Hb Stockhol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.91 in December 2017.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 33.30 on March 08, 2018 (NSE)