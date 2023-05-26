Hb Stockhol Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 445700% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 445700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2023 down 45839.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2023 down 1115.79% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 49.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.38% over the last 12 months.