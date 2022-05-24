 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hb Stockhol Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.97% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Stockholdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.97% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 117.85% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 618.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 45.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 141.44% over the last 12 months.

HB Stockholdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 3.75 0.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 3.75 0.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.18 0.15
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.03 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.20 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 3.32 0.00
Other Income -- 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 3.33 0.06
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.62 3.33 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.62 3.33 0.05
Tax -0.60 0.67 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 2.66 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 2.66 0.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.02 2.66 0.09
Equity Share Capital 7.14 7.14 7.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 3.73 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.02 3.73 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 3.73 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.02 3.73 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

