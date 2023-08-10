English
    Hb Stockhol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.38 crore, up 3201.4% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Stockholdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.38 crore in June 2023 up 3201.4% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.76 crore in June 2023 up 271.96% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.88 crore in June 2023 up 275.49% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2022.

    Hb Stockhol EPS has increased to Rs. 13.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.95 in June 2022.

    Hb Stockhol shares closed at 61.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.80% returns over the last 6 months and 33.66% over the last 12 months.

    HB Stockholdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.380.450.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.380.450.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.250.17
    Depreciation0.090.080.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.02--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.287.155.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.79-7.02-5.68
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.79-7.01-5.68
    Interest0.030.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.76-7.03-5.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.76-7.03-5.68
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.76-7.03-5.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.76-7.03-5.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.76-7.03-5.68
    Equity Share Capital7.147.147.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.68-9.85-7.95
    Diluted EPS13.68-9.85-7.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.68-9.85-7.95
    Diluted EPS13.68-9.85-7.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

