Hb Stockhol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, down 3.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in December 2022 down 3.87% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 up 15.59% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2022 down 9.17% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2021.