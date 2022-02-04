Hb Stockhol Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore, down 51.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore in December 2021 down 51.11% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2021 down 63.4% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2021 down 53.89% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2020.

Hb Stockhol EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.19 in December 2020.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 59.45 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 112.32% returns over the last 6 months and 579.43% over the last 12 months.