HB Portfolio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 10.61% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 68.24% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 34.50 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.77% over the last 12 months.

HB Portfolio
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.56 3.61 0.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.56 3.61 0.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.38 0.37
Depreciation 0.06 0.07 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.00 0.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.13 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 3.03 -0.14
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 3.03 -0.14
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 3.01 -0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 3.01 -0.14
Tax 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 3.01 -0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 3.01 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 10.76 10.76 10.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 2.79 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.04 2.79 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 2.79 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.04 2.79 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:22 am