HB Portfolio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 10.61% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 68.24% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
HB Portfolio shares closed at 34.50 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.77% over the last 12 months.
|
|HB Portfolio
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.56
|3.61
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.56
|3.61
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.38
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.13
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|3.03
|-0.14
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|3.03
|-0.14
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|3.01
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|3.01
|-0.14
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|3.01
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|3.01
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|10.76
|10.76
|10.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|2.79
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|2.79
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|2.79
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|2.79
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited