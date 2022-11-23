English
    HB Portfolio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 10.61% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 68.24% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    HB Portfolio shares closed at 34.50 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.77% over the last 12 months.

    HB Portfolio
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.563.610.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.563.610.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.380.37
    Depreciation0.060.070.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.000.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.130.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.023.03-0.14
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.023.03-0.14
    Interest0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.043.01-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.043.01-0.14
    Tax0.010.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.053.01-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.053.01-0.14
    Equity Share Capital10.7610.7610.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.042.79-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.042.79-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.042.79-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.042.79-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:22 am