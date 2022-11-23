HB Portfolio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 10.61% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 68.24% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 34.50 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.77% over the last 12 months.