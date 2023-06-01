English
    HB Portfolio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, up 100.18% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in March 2023 up 100.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 253.72% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    HB Portfolio shares closed at 36.30 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.33% over the last 12 months.

    HB Portfolio
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.706.070.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.706.070.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.785.95--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.340.36
    Depreciation0.070.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.010.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.120.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.21-0.410.18
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.21-0.410.18
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.19-0.420.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.19-0.420.16
    Tax0.490.01-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.30-0.430.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.30-0.430.19
    Equity Share Capital10.7610.7610.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.400.18
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.400.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.400.18
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.400.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

