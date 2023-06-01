HB Portfolio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, up 100.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in March 2023 up 100.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 253.72% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 36.30 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.33% over the last 12 months.