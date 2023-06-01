HB Portfolio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, up 100.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in March 2023 up 100.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 253.72% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
HB Portfolio shares closed at 36.30 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.33% over the last 12 months.
|HB Portfolio
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.70
|6.07
|0.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.70
|6.07
|0.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.78
|5.95
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.34
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.12
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|-0.41
|0.18
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|-0.41
|0.18
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.19
|-0.42
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.19
|-0.42
|0.16
|Tax
|0.49
|0.01
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-0.43
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-0.43
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|10.76
|10.76
|10.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.40
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.40
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.40
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.40
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited