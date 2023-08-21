English
    HB Portfolio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in June 2023 up 0.07% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2023 down 5.2% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2022.

    HB Portfolio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2022.

    HB Portfolio shares closed at 53.17 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.28% returns over the last 6 months and 66.16% over the last 12 months.

    HB Portfolio
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.611.703.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.611.703.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.78--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.410.38
    Depreciation0.080.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.010.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.250.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.930.213.03
    Other Income0.09----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.020.213.03
    Interest0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.000.193.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.000.193.01
    Tax0.150.490.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.85-0.303.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.85-0.303.01
    Equity Share Capital10.7610.7610.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.65-0.282.79
    Diluted EPS2.65-0.282.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.65-0.282.79
    Diluted EPS2.65-0.282.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 03:33 pm

