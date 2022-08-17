HB Portfolio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, up 4207.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in June 2022 up 4207.41% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022 up 1022.66% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2022 up 1133.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

HB Portfolio EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2021.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 32.70 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.67% returns over the last 6 months and 2.03% over the last 12 months.